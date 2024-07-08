How to stay cool during Vegas' record-breaking temps

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As record-breaking heat continues to punish Las Vegas, The Valley Health System is providing some easy tips on staying cool and safe during the scorching summer months.

It's especially important to keep an eye on children as their body temperatures rise three to five degrees faster than an adult. Once a child's body temperature hits 104 degrees Fahrenheit, heat stroke begins. Death can happen at 107 degrees for children.

Children should not be left in a hot vehicle, which can be fatal.

"Check your entire vehicle before locking the doors. Have your childcare provider call if your child doesn’t show up as expected," the NHTSA said. "Place a personal item like your purse or workbag in the backseat to look before you lock the car and walk away."

Your medications can also impact how your body regulates hot temparatures.

Other tips from the Valley Health System:



Stay inside during the hottest parts of the day; run your errands in the early morning or later evening.

If you are outside, wear light-colored, loose fitting clothing, a hat and sunscreen. Protect your feet by using sunscreen and wearing water shoes or flip flops.

Cool your car as much as possible. Crack the windows for ventilation. Cover your steering wheel and car seats so they are cooler to touch. Protect your hands when touching door handles or opening/closing the trunks.

The very young and the elderly are more susceptible to heat; keep a close watch on younger children and create a communication plan with older relatives and friends so they know how to reach you in case of emergencies.

Protect your skin. Wear hats or use umbrellas to fend off the harsh sun rays. Replenish sunscreen to avoid sunburns. Be sure to apply sunscreen to scalps, tips of ears, tops of feet and whatever your clothes or bathing suit doesn’t cover. Don’t forget the back of your neck, arms and legs.

Schedule hydration breaks throughout the day. When playing outdoors, it’s important to take water breaks every 20 to 30 minutes. Because our perspiration evaporates so quickly in Southern Nevada, we may not be aware of our water loss, so set the alarm on your phone to remind you to take a drink. Always bring extra water when running errands.

Think before you drink. Water is the best source to rehydrate your body and, if you are actively exercising, sports beverages can help replace the salt and minerals lost during exercise. Alcohol and soda can dehydrate the body, so sip those in moderation during the summer months. Take advantage of water-based foods such as watermelon, cucumbers, zucchini and tomatoes to keep hydrated.

Beat the heat and stay cooler by seeking shade, wearing a hat or carrying an umbrella, placing a cold towel around your neck and behind your knees, running your wrists under cold water, sitting in front of a fan, jumping in a swimming pool or taking a cool bath or shower.

It's also important to know the signs of both heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion symptoms:



Muscle cramping

Heavy sweating

Weakness

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast pulse

Nausea or vomiting

If you feel these symptoms, cool down immediately and seek medical attention if the symptoms don't subside.

Heat stroke symptoms:



Body temperature above 103 degrees

Hot, red, dry or moist skin

Rapid pulse

Confusion / altered mental status

Possible unconsciousness

If you feel symptoms of heat stroke, call 911 immediately. While waiting, take steps to cool down the body, but do not drink any fluids.