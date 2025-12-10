How Nevada essential workers can get $20,000 down payment assistance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The housing crisis in Nevada is an ongoing problem for many here in the valley, so Channel 13 is telling you about a new down payment assistance program offering $20,000 to workers in essential roles.

The Nevada Housing and Attainability Act, passed in the 2025 Legislative Session, laid the groundwork for the Worker Advantage Program by allocating $18 million to support homeownership.

However, you should know that the program operates on a first-come, first-served basis and can only support around 900 households. The program will close once all allocated funds are reserved.

“Nevada’s essential workers keep our communities running — they care for us, teach our children, build our homes, and protect our neighborhoods,” Nevada Housing Division Administrator Steve Aichroth said. “The Worker Advantage Program is one way we can support hardworking Nevadans who support all of us by helping them build stability and equity through homeownership.”

Channel 13 is continuing to cover the Worker Advantage Program as the latest state initiative among the wider Home Is Possible program, which provides housing assistance for low-to-middle income homebuyers with specific options for teachers and first-time buyers — and now essential workers.

If you have questions over homeownership in the Las Vegas Valley — let's talk. We're striving to get answers for you, and our reporter Ryan Ketcham handles these topics with in-depth coverage.

Requirements and highlights

Qualified homebuyers can use the $20,000 assistance in two ways: apply the full amount directly toward down payment assistance, or use the funds to pay discount points equal to 2% or 4% of the principal loan amount to permanently reduce the interest rate, with any remaining assistance applied toward down payment or closing costs.

The assistance comes as a no-interest, no-payment, non-forgivable 30-year second mortgage. At least one borrower in a household must work in an essential worker category, including healthcare, education, public safety and construction.

Applicants must live in Nevada for at least six months at the time of application and meet household income limits up to 150% of Area Median Income. (In Clark County, the income limit is $142,350).

The program allows eligible home purchases up to $806,500, and homebuyers do not need to be first-time buyers but must occupy the property as their primary residence.

Previous recipients of the Home Is Possible program are not eligible for the Worker Advantage Program.

To apply for the program, contact a Home Is Possible certified lender at www.HomeIsPossibleNV.org/WorkerAdvantage.