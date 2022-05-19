How long could it take to identify the remains at Lake Mead

17 days ago, a body was found inside a barrel at Lake Mead. The remains were found near Hemenway Harbor. Investigators believe the victim was murdered sometime in the 19-70's or 80's. The mystery is still unsolved.

But as Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers continue to investigate, the "Vegas Justice League" has pledged money to help identify these remains.

Days later a second set of human remains were located at Callville Bay.

Police believe this victim was not murdered.

Experts say more discoveries at the lake are likely as water levels continue receding.

Former coroner Mike Murphy says the probability of finding more bodies at Lake Mead is high and lower lake levels are uncovering objects long forgotten.

These day Murphy spends his days on Lake Mead, with family and friends.

But he's best known for helping solve some of the biggest mysteries in Southern Nevada, working as a coroner.

Over his tenure Murphy says bodies in barrels aren’t that uncommon however, he says generally, they are found on dry land.

Murphy says when the barrel is sealed, the bodies continue to decompose.

Remains buried for decades, hundreds of feet below the surface, makes identification even more difficult.

Authorities will be looking at bones, teeth, DNA, and various other things to help identify the body.

As far as the body found at Calville Bay, Murphy says, likely was an accident or even a drowning.

