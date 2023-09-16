How Las Vegas is becoming a sports destination

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Major sporting events like Super Bowl 58 and Formula 1 are headed to Las Vegas in coming months. They are expected to draw in tens of thousands of visitors.

Scott DeAngelo, chief marketing officer at Allegiant Travel Company, said events like these will result in a big boost in our local economy.

“It’s a great time to be in Las Vegas,” DeAngelo said. “Had the stadium and had the event not been here, visitors wouldn’t have come to Las Vegas.”

Allegiant Stadium opened in July 2020. Since then, the venue has hosted hundreds of concerts, college and pro football games, as well as soccer and pro wrestling.

DeAngelo said the stadium has changed the game for the city.

“As sports have come specifically, Allegiant Stadium has come,” DeAngelo said. “Since it’s opened, more than a million visitors have come specifically for an event that was here.”

Currently, Allegiant is offering packages that make it easier for visitors to book their flights, hotels and tickets in one bundle. There are also staycation packages for locals.

DeAngelo said Las Vegas has solidified itself as a sports capital of the world.

“Nielsen Fan Insight says it is the number one destination for sports travel and that is simply with an NFL, NHL and WNBA,” DeAngelo said. “We now have indoor football. We have lacrosse and most likely Major League Baseball and NBA are not far behind.”

The growth of sports in the valley has also helped local sportswear stores like Sports Town USA in Downtown Summerlin.

“We sell all the sports stuff you can imagine, and we’ve grown so much in the last couple years,” said manager Angela Gardonio. “Before the Knights and before the Raiders, there wasn’t really a unified community. But now, after that, everywhere you go you have someone to talk to.”

Gardenio said she’s looking forward to Formula 1 and the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas.

“It’s nerve-wracking but it’s in the best way possible,” Gardenio said.

According to the Super Bowl Host Committee, up to 450,000 people are expected to be in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend.

Super Bowl 58 kicks off inside Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024.