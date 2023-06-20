'We didn’t know what we were missing until we had it,’ study showcases thriving sports economy in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world and now it's becoming known for something many thought was impossible less than a decade ago. The city has become a dynamic sports destination impacting all of the valley and its economy.

Noting the significance of this shift, UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research, in partnership with UNLV Sports Innovation, explored the intricacies of Las Vegas’ sports economy in a new study.

According to researchers, as of April 2023, Las Vegas had 17 primary sports facilities and arenas that boasted a combined capacity of 285,173 seats. If eight additional planned or proposed facilities open, including a proposed new stadium for major league baseball's Oakland A's – the city will gain more than 120,000 new seats.

UNLV researchers also estimated that sporting events in Las Vegas generated $1.845 billion in economic activity from out-of-town visitors during the fiscal year 2022 alone — and forecasters anticipate an even greater return in the future.

Key takeaways from the “Sports economy in Las Vegas” white paper: