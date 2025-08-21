LAS VEGAS, NEV. — It's no surprise — while our summertime temperatures continue to soar in Las Vegas, with an Extreme Heat Warning in effect through Saturday — this year's heat hasn't reached the extreme levels that made 2024 a record-breaking season.

WATCH | Geneva Zoltek breaks down this year's heat compared to 2024

How does the 2025 summer compare to 2024's record-breaking season?

In fact, the National Weather Service has issued Extreme Heat Warnings for 14 days so far this summer, including the current one in effect. That's significantly fewer than the 31 days where during the same period last year.

"Last summer is kind of the benchmark in terms of heat now. It set almost every record imaginable," Matt Woods, NWS Las Vegas meteorologist explained.

The summer of 2024 was indeed historic for Las Vegas, marking the hottest summer on record. The city experienced the most days over 100 degrees and reached its hottest temperature ever recorded — 120 degrees on July 7.

This year, is a different story.

"We haven't seen any 120s, we haven't even seen 115, but it's been pretty consistently warm," Woods said.

Despite the relatively cooler conditions compared to last year, the summer of 2025 will still be written down in the record book.

"It's been pretty consistently warm enough to make it the 9th hottest on record so far," Woods said.

Unhoused residents face greater challenges

While many residents can find relief indoors with air conditioning, not everyone in the valley has that luxury.

"The overwhelming population they have access to air conditioning and you know, cooling and whatnot, but there are people that don't have access to those," said a local official.

Patricia, a Las Vegas resident experiencing homelessness, shared how she copes with extreme heat.

"Ice and kindness of others," Patricia said when asked how she handles being unhoused during hot weather.

She described the physical challenges of extreme heat: "Your feet feel like they're melting to the ground. You just want to get downwind of anything that might have a breeze. Whatever you can to stay cool and the splashpads do help if you can find them on."

Patricia noted that while cooling stations provide some relief, more resources are needed.

"It would be great if they had cooling tents or something but they don't," she said.

Although those exposed to the elements face the greatest challenge to staying safe in extreme heat, anyone spending time outdoors can experience negative health impacts when an Extreme Heat Warning is in effect.

Monsoon season brings hope for relief

Storm chances are expected to increase through the weekend, which should provide relief to locals. The system may also help break what has been another dry monsoon season.

"In terms of the traditional monsoon season we've actually been a little drier so far than last year," Meteorologist Woods noted.

This time last year, Las Vegas was in the middle of what would become a 214-day streak without measurable rainfall. This year, the dry streak has lasted only about six weeks.

While record-breaking heat isn't expected for the rest of the week, incoming monsoonal flow will increase humidity levels, making it feel even hotter than usual outside.

"It's kind of been a non-traditional or untraditional summer season," Woods said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

