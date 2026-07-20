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Hiring events across the valley for crossing guards as new CCSD school year approaches

A crossing guard in Las Vegas
KTNV
A crossing guard in Las Vegas
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first day of school for students in the Clark County School District is less than a month away, and part of getting ready is making sure we have plenty of people who will get those kids to school safely.

Multiple hiring events for crossing guards are taking place over the next couple of weeks.

  • Monday - July 20, 2026, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the West Las Vegas Library, 1861 N. Martin Luther King Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89106
  • Tuesday - July 21, 2026, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89104
  • Thursday - July 23, 2026, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89113
  • Tuesday - July 28, 2026, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E.Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89101

WATCH | Last summer we saw a surge in crossing guard applications amid growing concerns surrounding student safety.

School crossing guard applications surge as safety concerns grow

With a 356% increase in crashes involving students last school year over the 2024-2025 school year, it's clear the need is great.

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