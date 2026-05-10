He's back! Mojave Max sets new record with latest emergence ever

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At long last, a familiar shell returns to Las Vegas!

As of May 10 at 12:50 p.m., Mojave Max made his official appearance out of brumation, marking his latest emergence to date. According to the Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES), this indicates that spring-like weather is set to start in the valley.

Local News Mojave Max breaks record for longest brumation second year in a row Yolanda Cruz

Mojave Max's previous late record sat at May 8, 2:09 p.m. in 2025. DES shared that "the recent extreme fluctuation in temperatures, rain and wind contributed to [his] late emergence this year."

We asked you earlier this week on social media when you thought Mojave Max would head out of his burrow — and two viewers made a bid for today early in the morning, narrowly missing the window for his official exit.

Springs Preserve

Locals aren't the only ones with their eyes on Mojave Max's tardiness, though. Since 2000, elementary students across Clark County have been placing their guesses into his emergence date. This year, officials have over 3,500 submissions to sift through, with a winner soon to be chosen. Last year, 4th grader Joana got closest with a prediction for 2 p.m. on May 8, 2025.