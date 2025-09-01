Here's where you can get free car washes for the week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If your car is looking a little grimy, you're in luck.

A new WOW carwash opening at Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive is offering free premium car washes from Aug. 31 through Sept. 7.

It's limited to one car wash per vehicle, available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The grand opening featured Chance, the Vegas Golden Knights mascot, and the Vegas Vivas, the official dance team of the Vegas Golden Knights, to cut the ribbon.

“It was great to see so many people come out yesterday to celebrate the opening of our 18th location,” said Hilary Woodring, Chief Brand Officer of WOW Carwash. “We are proud to be a Vegas-born brand and want to encourage everyone to come and experience the WOW Carwash difference at our newest location.”

Guests can purchase any WOW Carwash Unlimited Membership for only $9.99 a month for the first three months.

