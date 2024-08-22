Copper wire thieves keep darkening streetlights in Clark County. Is solar power the solution?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County installed a dozen new solar streetlights in an east Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday morning in an effort to combat copper wire thefts.

The installation is part of a pilot program through the Clark County Public Works Department to test how well the solar streetlights work in place of traditional lights.

Solar-powered streetlights were installed in outlying areas near Bunkerville and Searchlight, but Thursday's installation marked the first time the solar lights have been installed in the Las Vegas Valley.

“We want to see how well solar streetlights work and whether they are less of a target for theft and vandalism since they don’t have any wiring connected to them," said Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom, whose district includes the neighborhood off Saint Louis Avenue and Fremont Street where the new lights were installed.

Clark County officials previously said copper wiring along the busy stretch of Lamb Boulevard and Charleston had to be replaced multiple times since January of 2023.

WATCH: Earlier this year, Commissioner Tick Segerblom spoke about the efforts being made to deter copper wire thefts.

“The theft of copper wire is leaving neighborhoods in the dark and costing taxpayers a fortune,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft. “That’s why we’re working to enhance enforcement, strengthen laws, and innovate. Alternatives to copper wired fixtures, such as solar powered streetlights, are another example of how we’re getting ahead of this costly crime.”

The theft of copper wire from 300 locations in the Las Vegas valley already cost taxpayers an estimated $1.8 million to replace, 13 chief investigator Darcy Spears previously found out.

Copper wire thefts aren't the only ones that have been reported in recent months. Earlier this year, Channel 13 told you about thieves targeting charging cables at electric vehicle charging stations.

Electrify America said they were working with local law enforcement and were installing more security cameras at targeted locations.