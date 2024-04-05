'It's really dark': Copper wiring to be replaced on Lamb near Charleston for fifth time in 15 months

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been extra dark at night for residents and drivers on Lamb Boulevard, south of Charleston Boulevard.

That's because many of the street lights don't work.

According to Clark County officials, thieves are causing blackouts by stealing copper wiring. When Channel 13 went to the area, it was difficult to find a street light with copper wiring intact.

Las Vegas resident Gloria McCoy tells Channel 13 she's noticed street lights out in the valley but had no clue it was because of this crime.

"I think it's ingenious but it's messing everyone else up," McCoy said. "It's really dark here in the middle of the night now and I can totally see that being a hazard."

Polo Armendariz, who lives and works in the east valley, said he's noticed an uptick in crime in his neighborhood.

"A lot of people are sneaking and looking for something," Armendariz said.

He tells Channel 13 there is also heavy traffic on the stretch of road and he's worried the dark streets will make it more dangerous.

"The traffic in the area is a hassle," Armendariz said. "But if the lights don't work because people steal copper wires, it's going to be worse."

Clark County officials said copper wiring on the stretch has already been replaced multiple times since January 2023.

In March, Public Works estimated that more than 500,000 feet of stolen wiring cost taxpayers an estimated $1.8 million since 2022, in replacement costs.

The problem was the subject of "Darcy, What's the Deal?" last month.

During her report, 13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears learned it's often the case when repairs are made, the thieves quickly return in a vicious cycle.

WATCH: Left in the dark: Locals want faster fixes for damaged streetlights in their neighborhood

Locals left in the dark by damaged streetlights say fixes need to come faster

County officials said they are looking at options to combat the problem including partnering with law enforcement.

On Monday, crews plan to install copper wiring overhead instead of underground at Lamb near Charleston to make it tougher for thieves to steal.