Crews testing new solution to copper wire theft out of Las Vegas street lights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Things are looking a little brighter for residents and drivers on Lamb Boulevard at Charleston.

After ongoing issues with thieves stealing copper wiring out of street lights, public works crews were out Monday morning fixing the lights and texting a new method.

The crews installed the wire overhead instead of underground, and the new wiring is also aluminum.

Clark County officials said copper wiring on the stretch has already been replaced multiple times since January 2023.

In March, Public Works estimated that more than 500,000 feet of stolen wiring cost taxpayers an estimated $1.8 million since 2022, in replacement costs.

Watch Commissioner Tick Segerblom speak to the efforts being made to deter copper wire theft and keep the city safe.