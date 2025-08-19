Henderson's Reimagine Boulder Highway project shows progress one year after groundbreaking

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson has made significant progress on the Reimagine Boulder Highway project one year after breaking ground, with new traffic signals, streetlights and bus lane infrastructure now visible along the corridor.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo breaks down the latest developments at the project's one-year mark

Henderson's Reimagine Boulder Highway project shows progress one year later

Crews have completed extensive underground and roadway work, including:



Flood protection : Installed over 20,000 feet of storm drains and five major connections near Lake Mead and Sunset to reduce flood risk.

: Installed over 20,000 feet of storm drains and five major connections near Lake Mead and Sunset to reduce flood risk. Traffic and lighting upgrades : Upgraded wiring at all 17 intersections and installed 105 new streetlights, improving visibility and traffic flow. Laid over 50,000 feet of conduit to power future lighting and signal systems.

: Upgraded wiring at all 17 intersections and installed 105 new streetlights, improving visibility and traffic flow. Laid over 50,000 feet of conduit to power future lighting and signal systems. Road and transit enhancements : Laid 66,000 square yards of asphalt for future Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service and built nearly 8,000 square yards of red concrete bus stops.

: Laid 66,000 square yards of asphalt for future Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service and built nearly 8,000 square yards of red concrete bus stops. Pedestrian improvements : Constructed 18,000 square feet of new sidewalks, 66 ADA-accessible ramps and 4,000 feet of curb and gutter.

: Constructed 18,000 square feet of new sidewalks, 66 ADA-accessible ramps and 4,000 feet of curb and gutter. Utility relocation: Moved key water, electric, gas and internet lines to prevent future service disruptions.

"I feel like if that's going to improve the bus system, then that's going to be good for the city," said one local resident.

The transformation is evident at key intersections. At Boulder Highway and Major Avenue, crews have already poured red concrete for a future bus stop and laid new asphalt for the upcoming bus lane.

Similar progress can be seen at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Lake Mead, where palm trees that once lined the median have been removed to make way for bus infrastructure.

KTNV Storm drains installed on Boulder Highway as part of reimagine project.

KTNV Traffic signals installed on Boulder Highway and Major as part of reimagine project.

"It's a lot different now. It's gotten really wide, and the trees are in the middle no more," a resident noted.

However, not all locals are impressed with the pace of construction. Geavante Overman, who has lived in the Henderson area for nearly a year and drives Boulder Highway almost daily, expressed frustration with the ongoing work.

"I'm waiting for it to be done. I am tired of all the traffic," Overman said.

KTNV Traffic cameras installed on Boulder Highway as part of reimagine project.

Despite being informed about the city's reported progress, Overman remains skeptical, noting that the only significant change he's observed is the new asphalt for the bus lane.

"The only asphalt I've seen was the middle part that we were talking about. Other than that, I haven't seen any other things being worked on," Overman said.

The Reimagine Boulder Highway project still has two more years of construction ahead, with completion expected in 2027.

For more information, visit www.ReimageBoulderHighway.com .



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

