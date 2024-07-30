Henderson to break ground on 'Reimagine Boulder Highway' project on Aug. 5

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — One of the valley's oldest highways will finally break ground on a reimagining in August.

On Aug. 5, the City of Henderson will be breaking ground on their "Reimagine Boulder Highway" project.

We brought you the story last year when the city launched a project website for the 7.5 mile-long project, costing $120 million.

City of Henderson The "Reimagine Boulder Highway" project covers a 7.5 mile-long stretch between Tulip Falls Drive and Wagonwheel Drive.

The actual project has been in development since 2020, starting with surveys that said 79% of the public agreed with the project's concept.

Now, according to the city, we're finally going to see this project put into action.

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and city council members will be having a groundbreaking ceremony next Monday morning at Boulder Highway and Greenway Road, alongside Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus and RTC Southern Nevada CEO M.J. Maynard.

The overall goal of the project is to better the surrounding area, create positive change, and bring vital roadway improvements for both residents and businesses along the corridor, the city said.

If you drive on or along Boulder Highway — once this project finishes — you can expect to see improved center-transit lanes, upgraded storm drains, new traffic signals, improved lighting and elevated buffered bike lanes.

See the city's plans for bus routes. Click for more. As part of the "Reimagine Boulder Highway" project, the city said they're adding a center running Bus Rapid Transit system designed to be safer and faster for riders. City of Henderson As part of their "Reimagine Boulder Highway" project, the City of Henderson is adding a center running Bus Rapid Transit system. A singular bus station will be centered in the roadway. This will eliminate the need for two stations on either side of the road and pedestrians will only have to cross half the road to reach the station. Buses will run opposite of vehicular traffic in dedicated bus lanes.

Actual construction of the project is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 19. The city said they anticipate the project to finish by July 2027.

According to the project's website, current bus schedules will not be impacted. Additionally, drivers should be aware that speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph in work zones for public safety, and construction crews will be working on both day and night schedules.

For more information, visit www.ReimageBoulderHighway.com.

See the before and after renderings of the project below: