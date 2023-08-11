Henderson officials preparing public for major Boulder Highway project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boulder Highway in Henderson is about to get a major makeover, and officials in the city are launching a website to help residents understand and prepare for incoming construction.
The City of Henderson has now made a website dedicated to giving residents a one stop shop to get information on the "Reimagine Boulder Highway" overhaul.
The $120 million, 7.5 mile project will be funded by a federal grant and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.
The project aims to improve safety, conservation, and quality of life for the area by doing the following:
- Lane reductions to calm traffic and speed
- Center-lane Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) for safer pedestrian access
- Additional streetlights
- Widened sidewalks
- Enhanced bike lanes
City officials say by ripping out diseased, old, and nonfunctional landscaping and replacing the area with water-smart desert options, they will save 46 million of gallons of water per year.
The updated landscaping will align with the standards set by a new law which prohibits using Colorado River water to water landscape in medians and public right of ways.