Henderson officials preparing public for major Boulder Highway project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boulder Highway in Henderson is about to get a major makeover, and officials in the city are launching a website to help residents understand and prepare for incoming construction.

The City of Henderson has now made a website dedicated to giving residents a one stop shop to get information on the "Reimagine Boulder Highway" overhaul.

The $120 million, 7.5 mile project will be funded by a federal grant and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The project aims to improve safety, conservation, and quality of life for the area by doing the following:



Lane reductions to calm traffic and speed

Center-lane Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) for safer pedestrian access

Additional streetlights

Widened sidewalks

Enhanced bike lanes

City officials say by ripping out diseased, old, and nonfunctional landscaping and replacing the area with water-smart desert options, they will save 46 million of gallons of water per year.

The updated landscaping will align with the standards set by a new law which prohibits using Colorado River water to water landscape in medians and public right of ways.