Henderson Silver Knights announce 2022-2023 schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights announced today their full 2022-23 schedule. This will be the team’s first full season at their new home arena, The Dollar Loan Center. The 72-game schedule will feature an even split of 36 games at home and 36 games on the road.

The television broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 season will be announced at a later date.

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS 2022-23 SCHEDULE

*All dates subject to change. All times local.

OCTOBER

Friday, Oct. 14 vs. TUC at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. TUC at 3:00 p.m.



Tuesday, Oct. 18 @ ONT at 7:00 p.m.



Wednesday, Oct. 19 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Oct. 22 @ SJ at 6:00 p.m.



Sunday, Oct. 23 @ SJ at 3:00 p.m.



Friday, Oct. 28 vs. COL at 11:00 a.m.



Saturday, Oct. 29 vs. COL at 7:00 p.m.



NOVEMBER

Friday, Nov. 4 @ BAK at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m.



Tuesday, Nov. 8 vs. SD at 7:00 p.m.



Thursday, Nov. 10 @ ABB at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Nov. 12 @ ABB at 7:00 p.m.



Tuesday, Nov. 15 @ TUC at 6:30 p.m.



Wednesday, Nov. 16 @ TUC 6:30 p.m.



Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. ONT at 3:00 p.m.



Sunday, Nov. 20 @ ONT at 3:00 p.m.



Tuesday, Nov. 22 @ BAK at 6:30 p.m.



Friday, Nov. 25 vs. SJ at 1:00 p.m.



Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. SD at 5:00 p.m.

DECEMBER

Friday, Dec. 2 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Dec. 3 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m.



Wednesday, Dec. 7 @ ONT at 7:00 p.m.



Friday, Dec. 9 @ COL at 7:05 p.m.



Saturday, Dec. 10 @ COL at 7:05 p.m.



Wednesday, Dec. 14 vs. SJ at 7:00 p.m.



Friday, Dec. 16 vs. ABB at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. ABB at 3:00 p.m.



Thursday, Dec. 22 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m.



Friday, Dec. 23 @ CV at 7:00 p.m.



Wednesday, Dec. 28 @ SD at 7:00 p.m.



Friday, Dec. 30 vs. SD at 7:00 p.m.

JANUARY

Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. SD at 2:00 p.m.



Wednesday, Jan. 4 @ SJ at 7:00 p.m.



Friday, Jan. 6 @ ABB at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Jan. 7 @ ABB at 7:00 p.m.



Wednesday, Jan. 11 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m.



Friday, Jan. 13 vs. CGY at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Jan. 14 vs. CGY at 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 vs. TUC at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Jan. 21 @ COL at 7:05 p.m.



Sunday, Jan. 22 @ COL at 3:05 p.m.



Wednesday, Jan. 25 vs. SJ at 7:00 p.m.



Friday, Jan. 27 vs. SJ at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. CGY at 7:00 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Friday, Feb. 3 vs. COL at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Feb. 4 vs. COL at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Feb. 18 @ TUC at 7:00 p.m.



Sunday, Feb. 19 @ TUC at 4:00 p.m.



Wednesday, Feb. 22 @ CGY at 7:00 p.m.



Thursday, Feb. 23 @ CGY at 7:00 p.m.



Sunday, Feb. 26 vs. CGY at 2:00 p.m.

MARCH

Wednesday, Mar. 1 @ SD at 7:00 p.m.



Thursday, Mar. 2 vs. ABB at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Mar. 4 vs. ABB at 7:00 p.m.



Wednesday, Mar. 8 @ CV at 7 p.m.



Friday, Mar. 10 @ SD at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Mar. 11 @ SD at 7:00 p.m.



Wednesday, Mar. 15 @ SJ at 10:30 a.m.



Friday, Mar. 17 @ BAK at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday Mar. 18 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m.



Friday, Mar. 24 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Mar. 25 @ CV at 6:00 p.m.



Wednesday, Mar. 29 @ CGY at 7:00 p.m.



Friday, Mar. 31 @ CGY at 1:00 p.m.

APRIL

Wednesday, Apr. 5 vs. TUC at 7:00 p.m.



Friday, Apr. 7 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m.



Sunday, Apr. 9 @ CV at 3:00 p.m.



Wednesday, Apr. 12 @ BAK at 6:30 p.m.



Friday, Apr. 14 @ ONT at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m.

TICKETS

Season tickets are available now and start at just $26 per game, before fees. To purchase season tickets, fans can click here. Information on single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season will be available soon.