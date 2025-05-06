Henderson reaches $225,000 settlement with local family behind 'Rex's Law'

UPDATE | 7 p.m. May 6

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Tuesday afternoon, the Henderson City Council unanimously approved the settlement for Rex Patchett, the 13-year-old boy killed by a reckless driver outside a school in 2022.

At their regular meeting, city councilmembers reached a $225,000 settlement with Jason and Samantha Patchett, Rex's parents.



ORIGINAL REPORT

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A local family is hoping for some closure three years after their son was hit and killed by a reckless driver.

It's a story we've reported on extensively, and that spurred the state legislature to increase penalties for reckless driving.

Police say 13-year-old Rex Patchett was killed in 2022 when he was hit by a car that was going more than 90 miles per hour outside of Terry Mannion Middle School.

One year after Rex Patchett was killed, legislators seek to hike penalties for reckless driving causing death.

'Rex's law' could dramatically increase reckless driving penalties in Nevada

After his death, his parents sued the City of Henderson, CCSD, and the driver for negligence.

Henderson City Council is expected to agree to settle the claims against the city to the tune of $225,000.

We're working to learn the status of the family's suits against the district and the driver.

