Patchett family behind new reckless driving, 'Rex's Law' speaks on Gov. signing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the Patchett family, July 5 is a day they say is a major victory.

"How do you feel to be here [Wednesday] to watch our governor use that ink and sign this law?" KTNV's Abel Garcia asked.

"Me personally, I'm humbled by today's actions to have the governor sign off on a bill that memorializes on my son Rex's name's sake," said father of 13-year-old Rex Patchett, Jason Patchett.

Rex was killed in March of 2022 by a reckless driver going over 90 miles per hour near his middle school.

"He was 13 years old," he said. "That day was the worst day in our family's life."

TESTIMONY: Father testifies to Nevada lawmakers on 'Rex's Law'

Governor Joe Lombardo says he hopes this new law can help provide families with some justice.

"If we can't prevent it on the front end, we have to make sure we address it quickly and prevent it on the back end," Lombardo said.

Under the new legislation, offenders would be sentenced to one to six years in prison for driving up to 50 mph over the speed limit and receive one to 10 year sentence for offenders driving over 50 mph above the speed limit.

This new law will also apply if you are driving recklessly in a pedestrian safety zone, school zone or crosswalk.

BACKGROUND: 'Rex's law' could dramatically increase reckless driving penalties in Nevada

"It increased the penalty to a degree, but it is not enough," said District Attorney, Steve Wolfson.

Wolfson says with the increased amount of reckless driving in Southern Nevada, their works is far from over.

"It doesn't mean we can't still continue to go to our law makers and seek greater penalties because the person who drives 100 or 150 miles per hour is just as blameworthy as the drunk driver," Wolfson said.

"As a grieving father, mother, and family, what message do you have for people who are getting behind the wheel?" Garcia asked the Patchett family.

"That is a tough question because I get behind the wheel, my wife is the same, we all are, and I have kids that drive. Streets are for everyone it is not just for the vehicle or the driver, people use streets. I have been told tragic accidents, the wrong place at the wrong time that's absolutely false," Jason Patchett said. "My son was in the right place at the right time, he was on a sidewalk coming home from school."