Gov. Lombardo signs 'Rex's Law' bringing tougher sentences for reckless drivers, father confirms

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — According to Rex's father, Jason Patchett, Governor Joe Lombardo signed Senate Bill 322 Wednesday.

SB322 is also known as "Rex's Law" dedicated to 13-year-old Rex Patchett who was killed by a reckless driver. The driver was traveling more than 90 miles per hour outside of Jack and Terry Manninon Middle School March 7, 2022.

Under the new legislation, offenders would be sentenced to one to six years in prison for going less than 50 mph over the speed limit, and one to 10 years for offenders going over 50 mph above the speed limit. The penalties also extend to those caught speeding in school zones or pedestrian safety zones.

The bill passed unanimously in the Nevada Senate April 21. It passed with 21 "Yes" votes and zero "No" votes.

As the bill was going through the Nevada Legislature, Jason Patchett gave emotional testimonies to lawmakers.

In early April, Jason said, ""Now I know the Senate Bill 322 is not going to bring my son back, nor will it increase the penalty for the reckless driver who killed my son."