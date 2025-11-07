Henderson police share update on investigation into dog found in trash bag

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Authorities are sharing an update into a recent animal cruelty investigation.

We first told you about the story Tuesday night, when we learned a small dog was dumped in a trash can in an Inspirada neighborhood, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The dog was reportedly left in a black plastic garbage bag inside the trash can, knotted shut. We later learned the dog had died after being found.

Henderson police detectives canvassed the neighborhood Wednesday morning, going door to door searching for security video or witnesses who might help identify whoever is responsible for the alleged cruelty.

Animal Protection Services is helping transport the dog to an external facility where a necropsy will be performed. Investigators hope it helps determine what exactly happened and who's responsible.

If you have any information or video related to this case, you can call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

