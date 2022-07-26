Henderson Police cite more than 300 drivers during speed enforcement

HENDERSON (KTNV) —

Henderson Police say more than half of the drivers stopped during their speed enforcement initiative this month were going over the speed limit.

Speeding continues to be an issue here in the Las Vegas and surrounding areas.

Thats why the Henderson Police Department, Clark County, North Las Vegas, and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department all came together for what they call "Joining Forces" to crack down on speeders across the valley.

Henderson Traffic Sergeant Roger Matuszak says certain areas of town are worse than others for drivers, "speeding as you know is a large problem if you’ve driven anywhere, you know that speeding is a problem in our valley speed is one of the biggest factors in fatal serious injury crashes are emphasis on the speeding ticket is to give people a little bit of an education make them aware of how speeding affects everybody in the valley.”

Over the course of a month, officers made 578 total traffic stops, 372 drivers were cited for speeding violations. Ten were cited for distracted driving.

“When you’re coming up on big major intersections at Saint Rose Pkwy. and Eastern for example, the congestion alone makes it really hard for people to get around and be safe. When people are speeding it just adds that much more confusion to the mix,” said Sergeant Matuszak.

According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speed-related crashes cost the public more than $40-billion dollars a year.

But more importantly speeding can cost lives.

Sergeant Matuszak says the best thing drivers can do is be patient.

“Take your time, leave a little bit earlier...stay off your phone. If a phone call comes in, have someone else in the car answer it. If there’s nobody else in the car, let it go it’s not that important," said Sergeant Matuszak.