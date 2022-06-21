Henderson police end task force targeting distracted drivers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson Police Department officially concluded its 13th campaign targeting distracted drivers.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the enforcement initiative ran from June 3 through June 20 with a total of 582 traffic stops being made. Out of the 582 traffic stops, 325 citations were for speeding, 92 citations were for distracted driving, and 110 were other traffic-related citations.

Previously Henderson Police Department received $237,300 in federal funding for the enhanced enforcement initiatives via the Nevada Department of Public Safety – Office of Traffic Safety for the 2022 Joining Forces Program.