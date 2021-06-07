Nevada Highway Patrol joining forces to help keep pedestrians safe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Keeping pedestrians safe on the streets. The Nevada Highway Patrol is joining forces to reduce the number of fatalities.

Starting Monday, the joining forces law enforcement team will be issuing tickets to pedestrians and drivers who violate traffic safety laws.

Authorities are urging pedestrians and drivers to be aware of each other on the road.

NHP says it is committed to lowering the number of pedestrian deaths by promoting safe pedestrian and motorist behavior.

The joining forces campaign will run through June 21.