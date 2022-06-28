LVMPD begins patrols for motorists exceeding the speed limit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is Joining Forces to increase high-visibility patrols from June 27 through July 18, 2022, for motorists exceeding the speed limit.

One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders.

Exceeding the speed limit, according to LVMPD, is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes and endangers everyone on the roadway.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion dollars per year.

NHTSA says most motorists do not believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors but driving too fast can turn a near miss into a crash or a fatality. The faster you drive, the less time you are available to react. As speed increases, so does the risk of serious injuries or fatalities in a crash.

The NHTSA says the difference between a non-injury collision and an injury or fatality collision can be only a few miles per hour.