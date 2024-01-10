Henderson officials looking for developer for former Fiesta Henderson site

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Plans are continuing to move forward on what to do at the former Fiesta Henderson site.

The casino closed in July 2022 and the property was demolished in September 2022. However, city officials did keep the parking structure. The Henderson City Council voted to purchase the property in December and originally said the plan was to build a recreation center. However, officials have been getting community feedback over the last couple of months. They held several open houses in September as well as an online survey, which gathered over 5,600 responses.

According to city officials, Henderson residents want to see the site used as either a tournament sports facility & hospitality area or for family-oriented entertainment. Other survey results showed that residents want to incorporate the natural environment into the site design, use "climate-appropriate" landscaping, and to see a return on their investment since the new facility will be publicly funded.

City officials have released a "Vision Document" on their website that show examples of ideas for the site.

The first concept is inspired by The Battery Park in Atlanta, Georgia and prominently features a tournament sports facility and cultural and entertainment hub along Lake Mead Parkway. That is supported by hospitality and family-oriented recreation.

City of Henderson Concept A is inspired by The Battery Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

The second concept is inspired by The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas and is oriented towards a central open space and activity center, with a prominent cultural and entertainment center visible at Lake Mead Parkway. There will also be family-oriented recreation facilities across the site as well as dining and entertainment options.

City of Henderson Concept B is inspired by The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.

The third concept is inspired by the Xtreme Arena and Greenstate Family Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa. The plan highlights the tournament sports facility and is surrounded by family-oriented recreation and mixed use services. A cultural and entertainment hub would be located at Lake Mead Parkway and Fiesta Henderson Boulevard to attract additional visitors.

City of Henderson Concept C is inspired by the Xtreme Arena and Greenstate Family Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa.

Now, city officials are looking for a develop who can help them with the next stage of planning the project.

"The community was clear about what they would like to see the Fiesta site become and now we are looking for a partner to share that bold vision," Director of Economic Development and Tourism, Jared Smith, said. "We envision this site as a destination for residents and visitors to enjoy year-round and we look forward to partnering with someone who can make that happen."

The city has opened a Request For Qualifications period to select that developer. Only those who submit an RFQ for evaluation will be considered. The process is open now through Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. City officials said people who apply will be notified between late February and early March if they have been selected for consideration.

You can see the full proposal, results of the community survey, and how to apply or respond to RFQ's on the City of Henderson's website.