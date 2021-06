Henderson mobile home park resident recounts 4-alarm fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A loud boom was what Karen Gerken, a 14-year resident of Alta Vista Mobile Home Park, heard before seeing flames from a 4-alarm fire late Sunday night.

Gerken says she grabbed her dogs as she evacuated her home going through a hole in the fence that first responders created to get residents to safety.

Fire at Henderson mobile home park destroys 8 homes

Her home, fortunately, was not damaged, but Henderson officials say 8 units in the park were. Gerken says a few were completely destroyed.