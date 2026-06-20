HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson marked Juneteenth with a free annual festival at Water Street Plaza, bringing together the community with music, food, poetry, and a marketplace showcasing local African American small business owners.

City leaders said the event was a chance for everyone to come together and celebrate freedom.

WATCH | Henderson celebrates Juneteenth with free festival at Water Street Plaza

Henderson celebrates Juneteenth with free festival at Water Street Plaza

The festival's vendor market gave small business owners an opportunity to highlight their work, including Natalia Hatter, who runs Purple Queen Lip Gloss with her sister.

"We do lip glosses, we do lip scrub, and we got a new lip balm we're working on a lip balm," Hatter said.

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Hatter said the festival has helped grow her business.

"Purple Queen Lip Gloss is it like helping us boost so that we can do more in the future," Hatter said.

Fellow vendor Michelle Hatter said she has been part of the festival for decades and is now using the experience to pass a business mindset on to the next generation.

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"We've been doing it for 30 years. We were one of the first vendors when they were on Black Mountain," Michelle Hatter said.

"I'm introducing my young grandbabies into the business, so the business mindset," Michelle Hatter said.

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The family said the festival means more than commerce — it is an opportunity to teach younger generations about Black history and the significance of Juneteenth.

"Juneteenth is so important to us. It's just a celebration of who we are and how we celebrate, you know, and we welcome everybody to come. We welcome all. It's just not for African Americans. It's for everybody that wants to celebrate life," Michelle Hatter said.

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The family said they believe understanding the past helps young people build a better future, and they hope to continue growing their businesses at future city events.

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The Henderson Juneteenth Festival ran from 6 to 9 p.m.