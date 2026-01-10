Healthcare premiums spike an average of 26% in Nevada

Health insurance costs are overwhelming Nevada families as average premiums jumped 26% this year, forcing many to make difficult compromises between coverage and affordability.

Brian Rosenburg has called Southern Nevada home for more than a decade. Like many families here, he relies on the health insurance marketplace for coverage.

WATCH| Abel Garcia talks to the CEO of Las Vegas Heals, a non-profit organization that advocates for the entire healthcare industry

"The plan that I was on that my family was on increased by 40%," Rosenburg said.

A jump so big, Rosenburg says, he had to look for other options. In the end, Rosenburg says his family had to make a tough compromise.

"Ultimately settled on a plan that was about 30% more expensive than what I was paying, but sacrificed some coverage in order to be able to get that plan," Rosenburg said.

Rosenburg's situation reflects a statewide trend. According to the Nevada Division of Insurance, average marketplace premiums are up about 26% statewide, largely because enhanced federal financial help expired at the end of last year.

"I am concerned it's been consistent that prices go up every year. Certainly, this has been probably the most extreme change that I've seen," Rosenburg said.

CEO of Las Vegas Heals, Diego Trujillo, says when people cut back on insurance, the ripple effects hit everyone. Oftentimes, he says, the cost ends up in emergency rooms.

"When a person goes to the hospital, that person needs to get taken care of. There are laws in place. They cannot deny care based on insurance. And so the less people that are insured that are going to the hospital that the hospital is not getting reimbursed for, someone has to carry those costs," Trujillo said.

"Having those populations cut will lead to more hospitalizations because they're not getting preventative care and on the flip side, the people that are paying have to subsidize those costs through their insurance payments," Trujillo said.

That's where he says the state's new Battle Born State Plans come in — a public-option style program meant to create more competition and keep premiums from climbing even higher. This is overseen by the newly created Nevada Health Authority.

So far, state officials say about one in five people shopping for insurance have chosen a Battle Born plan, drawn by lower prices and broader access.

"It's important that they participate, that they shop, that they understand their insurance, and when I say their insurance, who are the doctors they're gonna see, what coverages that they receive, and that they get things taken care of," Trujillo said.

Rosenburg says his concerns for Southern Nevada families goes beyond this year.

"Some families are gonna be forced to make compromises in what they're able to get, and the last thing you want is people delaying coverage or not delaying care, or not going to the doctor when they need to," Rosenburg said.

Open enrollment runs through Jan. 15, and shopping carefully could make a real difference for families feeling the squeeze this year. If you need help finding the best insurance for you, go to nevadahealthlink.com.

