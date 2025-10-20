LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Halloween is less than two weeks away, and shoppers may be in for a scare while browsing for costumes and candy. This year, the real trick could be finding a treat that doesn't break the bank.

"Overpriced candy. Candy is just $20 a bag, $10 a bag, and very small quantities," Blackston said. "Unfortunately, you are going to pay a pretty penny for some candy."

VIDEO | Jhovani Carrillo speaks to a local about their Halloween plans in 2025

Halloween spending to hit record $13.1 billion in 2025

Schequanna Blackston is looking forward to Halloween and loves to dress up. She tells me she'll be spending the night trick-or-treating with her 12-year-old nephew, and they've already locked in their costumes.

"I think I am going to be a love referee and he is going to be some kind of anime character," Blackston said.

But she knows how quickly costs add up, so she made sure to shop around to find the best prices.

RELATED STORY | Looking for Halloween fun in Las Vegas? Add these events to your calendar

"We checked the Goodwill. Sometimes the Goodwill has some decent prices," Blackston said.

VIDEO: Shakeria Hawkins goes to local Goodwill to compare major retail and thrift store prices

As Las Vegas families deal with high prices, thrift stores offer budget-friendly Halloween costumes

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending in 2025 is expected to reach a record $13.1 billion — up from $11.6 billion last year. Roughly $4.3 billion will go toward costumes and $3.9 billion toward candy.

For Las Vegas families, that means even the basics are pricier than before.

A Finance Buzz study finds candy prices have climbed 78% since 2020. A 100-piece bag now averages around $16 — up from just over $9 five years ago — with the cost jumping more than $2 per year over the last two Halloweens.

And it's not just sweets. ABC News reports children's costumes could cost up to 25% more this year.

"Unfortunately, everything has gone up," Blackston said.

For working families here, Halloween joy now comes with price-tag anxiety. From shopping at Goodwill to fighting sticker shock at big-box stores, locals are pulling together to make sure the tradition carries on, no matter the cost.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

