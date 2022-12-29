Watch Now
Guest turns $1.75 bet into a $366k jackpot at The Venetian Las Vegas

jackpot venetian.jpg
The Venetian Las Vegas
A guest at The Venetian Las Vegas is starting the new year with some money in their pocket after getting a jackpot at The Venetian Las Vegas totaling over $366k.
Posted at 3:38 PM, Dec 29, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A guest won big at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas!

On Wednesday, a guest was playing IGT's Wheel of Fortune on a $1.75 bet. The Three Wheel of Fortune symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot.

The guest's payout totaled to $366,599.50.

Congratulations to the winner.

