Groundwater aquifers under Las Vegas offer small, but crucial resource during drought crisis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the drought crisis in the West continues, water authorities in Southern Nevada are working to conserve one of the desert's most valuable resources — groundwater.

Every month, hydrologists like Ray Schuth visit underground wells across the Las Vegas Valley to check water quality and depth.

There are almost 200 underground wells in Southern Nevada, each costing around $2.5 million to build. Schuth says some wells are barely noticeable to most people, while others are topped with large pumps that also need to be checked monthly.

The wells draw from a vast supply of unseen water called an "aquifer," which is a mix of water from the mountain and higher-ground runoff along with excess water from the Colorado River.

These underground, natural water banks make up about a 9-year supply of reserve water for the valley, with about 350,000 acre-feet stored away under the valley between 1989 and 2011.

Water officials tell Channel 13 that, typically, only about 10% of the water supplying Las Vegas comes from wells, while the other 90% comes from the Colorado rivers — but that 10% is crucial.

"Since it's out of sight, I think a lot of people don't realize the value and how precious the water is in the aquifer," James Prieur, the Hydrology Supervisor at SNWA, said.

With all the recent precipitation in the Spring Mountains and surrounding areas, the past few months have been good for the overall health of the aquifers. In Lee Canyon, for example, 265 inches of snow fell this past winter — experts say some of that will eventually find its way into an aquifer.

What keeps Prieur and his fellow hydrologists up at night is what could happen in the historic drought we're in doesn't end and we have to tap into the reserve water.

"I think our worst concern is if we have extended periods of dry conditions that affect the recharge

coming off the mountains, and in the long run, affects the availability of groundwater," Prieur said.

Right now, our aquifer supply is in a good place, Prieur says, but he and his colleagues also have to look out for the next generation of Nevadans — and the next.

Channel 13 and ABC News are dedicating a full day of coverage to "The Power of Water." Tune in at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more stories on water conservation, pollution, drought, and everything in between