Gov. Lombardo orders flags at half-staff to honor 5 people killed in Care Flight crash

(KTNV) — On Saturday, flags across the Silver State will be flown at half-staff to honor the five people who lost their lives in an air ambulance crash.

Gov. Joe Lombardo issued the executive order on Friday night, following a vigil for Ed Pricola, the flight nurse who died on the Care Flight.

The order calls for all U.S. flags and State of Nevada flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and public buildings beginning at sunrise on March 4.

Flags should remain at half-staff until the conclusion of the last memorial service honoring the first responders who died in the crash, a spokesperson for the governor stated.

"Donna and I are mourning the liver lost in last night's tragic Care Flight accident," Lombardo said in a statement issued shortly after the crash. "Our hearts are heavy today. We are sending our prayers and deepest condolences to REMSA Health and to all families that were impacted."

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, the Pilatus PC12 aircraft went off radar near Stagecoach, REMSA Health said previously. There were five people on board: a pilot, flight crew, patient, and a patient's family member. None survived.

Those killed in the crash have since been identified. They include pilot Scott Walton, 46, of Allendale, Michigan; medical crew members Edward Pricola, 32, and Ryan Watson, 27; patient Mark Rand, 69, and his 66-year-old spouse, Terri Rand.

IN MEMORIAM: Memorial services announced for northern Nevada Care Flight crash victims

In an initial report, NTSB investigators said the plane broke apart before hitting the ground.

Parts of the aircraft have been shipped to Phoenix while the NTSB investigates. A preliminary report is expected to be released in the next couple of weeks, while a final report isn't expected until next year.