5 people killed in northern Nevada Care Flight crash

RENO, Nev. (KTNV) — Five people are dead after an air ambulance crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night, according to a statement from REMSA Health.

The company says a PC 12 fixed wing aircraft went off-radar at approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday night near Stagecoach, Nevada — about 40 miles east of Reno. On board were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patients, and a patient's family member.

First responders located the crash site at approximately 11:15 p.m., according to a statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.

Fire officials notified REMSA Health that "none of the five people on board survived," the company says.

"Our immediate focus is helping our team members and families, as well as the responding agencies," REMSA Health stated. "As is Guardian and Care Flight’s safety process in these situations, we are in a passive stand down for all Guardian and Care Flight flights across the company. We will work with each of our operations to ascertain when they are able to return to service."

REMSA Health and Lyon County officials are working with the National Transportation Safety Board as it investigates the crash, both agencies said.

The crash investigation is ongoing with the NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration, Lyon County officials said.