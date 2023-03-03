Memorial services announced for northern Nevada Care Flight crash victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Memorial and celebration of life services have now been announced for the five people killed in a northern Nevada Care Flight crash.

Care Flight said candlelight vigils will be on Friday night for the families. Those will be private but during the vigil, there will be a live stream on their Facebook page of the memorial at their office.

A public memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Care Flight said additional details will be made public once they are confirmed.

Care Flight adds anyone is welcome to share pictures and videos that will be included in the public tributes.

The medical transport plane crashed on Feb. 24 about 40 miles southeast of Reno killing 46-year-old pilot Scott Walton, 69-year-old patient Mark Rand and his wife, 66-year-old Terri Rand, as well as two medical crew members, 32-year-old Edward Pricola and 27-year-old Ryan Watson, according to the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

Winter storm conditions were in the area but the National Transportation Safety Board said nothing weather-wise would have prevented the crew from flying since the PC-12 is designed to fly in less-than-ideal conditions.

Officials said an outboard section of the right wing, a horizontal stabilizer, and an elevator broke off before the crash and were found about a half mile to three-quarters of a mile away.

Parts of the aircraft have been shipped to Phoenix while the NTSB investigation. A preliminary report is expected to be released in the next couple of weeks while a final report isn't expected until next year.