NTSB: Medical plane broke apart before hitting the ground

RENO (KTNV) — A Friday night plane crash that left five people dead in northern Nevada happened after the plane broke apart.

REMSA Health said a PC-12 fixed wing aircraft went off-radar around 9:45 p.m. near Stagecoach, Nevada.

That's about 40 miles east of Reno.

On board were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient, and the patient's wife.

First responded located the crash site at 11:15 p.m. and no one survived.

The National Weather Service said a winter storm warning was in place at the time and it was snowing steadily with winds around 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

They said visibility was under two miles with a cloud ceiling about 2,000 feet above ground when the flight took off.

However, the National Transportation Safety Board said nothing weather-wise would have stopped them from flying.

On Sunday, vice chairman Bruce Landsberg said the PC-12 is designed to fly in less-than-ideal conditions.

He added an outboard section of the right wing, a horizontal stabilizer, and an elevator broke off before the crash.

They were found about a half mile to three-quarters of a mile away.

The NTSB said there was no flight data recorder on the flight, none is required by law, and there was no distress call from the pilot.

The agency said they expect to be in Stagecoach at least through Sunday.

Then, they'll ship the aircraft parts to Phoenix to try to piece them together and see what led to the crash.

A final report isn't expected until next year.