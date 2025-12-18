Gov. Lombardo announces action to protect Jewish community amid 'global incidents' of antisemitism

(KTNV) — Gov. Joe Lombardo says he is taking steps to protect Nevada's Jewish community in response to recent antisemitic attacks around the world.

The news comes days after two gunmen killed at least 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration on Australia's Bondi Beach.

In a statement shared with media on Thursday, Nevada's governor wrote that he is urging heightened vigilance from law enforcement, as well as convening a statewide Antisemitism Working Group.

The governor shared a letter he sent to the Nevada Sheriffs' and Chiefs' Association that calls for increased awareness, preparedness, and coordination among law enforcement officers across the state.

"While there are no known or specific threats to Nevada at this time, the Governor emphasized that recent global incidents underscore the importance of proactive security measures, particularly as communities gather for holiday observances and other public events," a spokesperson for Lombardo's office wrote.

Abel Garcia hears from members of the local Jewish community after the Bondi Beach attack:

Local community reflects on deadly Australia attack during Hanukkah

Law enforcement agencies were directed to maintain a visible and alert presence around synagogues, Jewish community centers, schools and other locations where Jewish community members gather.

The statewide Antisemitism Working Group will include stakeholders from Nevada's Jewish community and law enforcement to advise the governor of any challenges, community safety concerns and potential policy solutions, the governor's office stated. The group is expected to convene "shortly after the new year" to make recommendations as the governor shapes his policy agenda for the 2027 Legislative Session.

"Nevada is home to a diverse and vibrant Jewish community, and like all communities, they have the right to gather, worship, and celebrate without fear," Lombardo stated in the prepared news release. "The recent antisemitic attacks we've seen across the world are cowardly and despicable. While there are no specific threats to Nevada at this time, I am taking decisive action to ensure our Jewish community is protected."