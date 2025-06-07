FBI warns of spike in antisemitic threats as Jewish community in Las Vegas remains vigilant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The FBI is sounding the alarm amid a spike in antisemitic threats around the United States, urging everyone to stay alert and report suspicious activity.

In Las Vegas, the Jewish community is on high alert as concerns grow about potential threats.

"I mean it's pretty busy here — in Vegas, best kosher food in town," said Oren Max, who owns the kosher restaurant "Vegas Schwarma" on Fort Apache.

Max has operated his restaurant for 17 years but recently experienced a disturbing incident.

"Actually, last week it was a lady that came to the business nearby and started yelling Free Palestine and I'm going to kill all the Jews," Max said.

While the conflict in the Middle East is thousands of miles away, tensions are rising in the U.S. Antisemitic attacks have made headlines around the country.

In May, two Israeli embassy workers were shot and killed in Washington, D.C., and earlier this month, a Jewish community event came under attack by a man using a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails in Boulder, Colorado.

Locally, some Jewish institutions and synagogues received threatening letters, prompting the FBI to issue a warning against attacks on Jewish and Israeli communities.

"Usually when something happens, something else follows," said Stephanie Tuzman, President and CEO of Jewish Nevada, a local nonprofit working to enrich Jewish life in Nevada.

Tuzman says organizations are spending more on security, and their security partner has noticed the increase.

"He let us know that incidents doubled over the last month, between reported incidents of graffiti of vandalism, of verbal abuse," Tuzman said.

A recent report by the Anti-Defamation League shows antisemitic incidents have jumped 344% over the past five years.

"I think that the community feels frightened, certainly, and I think that the community feels emboldened also, right? We're not shying away from it," Tuzman said.

Despite growing concerns, Tuzman and Max won't let threats disrupt their lives.

When asked about his message for people who see suspicious activity, Max emphasized the importance of speaking up: "If you see anything suspicious, don't ignore. It could be your kids. It can be your family, so say something, do something. Of course, we need to take action."

