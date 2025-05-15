Las Vegas Jewish community on alert after receiving threatening letters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several Jewish institutions around the Las Vegas valley have received threatening and antisemitic letters postmarked on May 12.

The local nonprofit Jewish Nevada put out this statement on Thursday:

In an Instagram post, Levi Harling, a rabbi and executive director of Friendship Circle Las Vegas, posted a photo of a letter he received that reads in part, "Stay out of our valley. We will destroy your synagogues."

According to Jewish Nevada, there is no specific threat at this time, but law enforcement and the Southern Nevada Counterterrorism Center are investigating.

ADL Nevada executive director, Jolie Brislin, asked the community to be vigilant and to report any further letters.

Jolie Brislin

Jewish Nevada advised concerned community members to reach out to their organization directly here.