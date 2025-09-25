Good Morning, Las Vegas: Windsor Park construction to start, woman in Strip crash faces sentencing

KTNV — A critical deadline has been met for the Windsor Park project in North Las Vegas, meaning construction can finally begin.

We also wanted to let you know the woman behind the deadly 2015 crash that killed one and injured dozens on the Las Vegas Strip will be in court today to face her sentencing.

Fighting for locals: Construction to begin on long-awaited Windsor Park project

A critical deadline has been met for the Windsor Park project in North Las Vegas. Sen. Dina Neal confirms the federal funding tied to the project that was approved back in 2023 has been secured, meaning construction will move forward.

For families who have been living with sinking homes since the 1980s, the update brings both relief and skepticism after decades of promises.

Hailey Gravitt reports from Windsor Park where today marks a big step toward the community's long-awaited future.

Ahead today: Woman to be sentenced in deadly 2015 crash on Las Vegas Strip

Sentencing is set for Lakeisha Holloway this morning. She's the woman who drove into a crowd on the Las Vegas Strip back in 2015. One person was killed and 37 others hurt. Court records show Holloway, who has since changed her name to Paris Paradise Morton, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and battery with a deadly weapon back in August.

In case you missed it: Channel 13 viewers voice concerns over proposed septic system regulation changes

Possible changes to septic system regulations are concerning homeowners across the valley.

Several Channel 13 viewers reached out to us to voice their frustrations.

If you missed Wednesay's public meeting on the matter, you can still submit public comments through Oct. 3.

Members of the public may submit written comments by emailing septics@snhd.org.

There will also be a public hearing on Thursday, Oct. 23 at 9 a.m., where the public will be able to weigh in.

Homeowner shares frustrations about proposed septic system changes

A low-pressure system moves in today, giving us a chance of scattered showers and storms starting today and continuing through the weekend.

The main concerns will be heavy downpours, gusty outflow winds and lightning. Highs in the mid 90s on Thursday, then cooler temperatures by Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

Weather forecast for Sept. 25, 2025

Not a lot of congestion at this hour, but we are looking at a crash in the left lane of the I-15 southbound near Spring Mountain. If you need to travel in that area this morning, please allow extra time.