Good Morning, Las Vegas: Wind and dust advisories, overnight casino implosion, and free car seat checks

A Wind Advisory, originally set to expire tonight at 10 p.m., has now been extended until Saturday.

North winds are expected to reach 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the forecast through Friday.

Those gusts are set to strengthen on Saturday to up to 50 mph.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.

Today, Clark County has also issued a dust advisory, anticipating the wind kicking up dust and pollen to reduce today's air quality.

New overnight: Eastside Cannery imploded after sitting empty for years

After sitting empty for nearly six years, the Eastside Cannery on Boulder Highway is no more. The building came down in just a matter of seconds overnight.

The hotel and casino closed during the pandemic and never reopened.

Overnight, crews brought the building down in a controlled implosion with people gathering to watch the final moments.

Despite being closed for several years, many in the community say it was a big part of the east side.

Ahead today: AAA offering free car seat checks

AAA Nevada is helping local parents make sure their kids are safe on the road.

The organization will offer free car seat checks today at its West Lake Mead branch from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Nationally certified technicians will be on site, helping caregivers make sure car and booster seats are properly installed.

AAA points to data showing correctly installed car seats can cut the risk of serious injury by more than half, but only one-third of them are installed the right way.

Between 2019 and 2023, more than half a million children were injured in car crashes across the U.S.

The event is free, and appointments are not necessary.