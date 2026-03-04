Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
Local News

Actions

Dust advisory issued for Clark County as gusts up to 45 mph expected

Dust las vegas strip .PNG
13 Action News
Dust las vegas strip .PNG
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday, March 5, is going to be a blustery day in the valley, and that could cause issues for some.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 1 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Coming from the northwest, sustained wind speeds are expected to be around 20-30 mph, with gusts of up to 45 mph in some areas in the forecast.

Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.

Dangerous crosswinds will exist along Highway 95 through Indian Springs, according to NWS.

As a result, Clark County's Division of Air Quality has issued a dust advisory for Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Under windy conditions, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible.

Clark County issues dust advisory for March 5, 2026

The forecast pollen levels have climbed to the "high" category as well, and will remain elevated for the next month as trees continue to bloom across the valley.

Ash, juniper, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, and keeping windows closed (especially when it's windy) is advised.

WATCH | Weather forecaster Guy Tannenbaum breaks down what the valley can expect, weather-wise, on Thursday:

Wind and dust advisories issued for March 5

Tips to limit exposure to dust include:

  • Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air.
  • Keep windows and doors closed.
  • Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.
  • Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.
  • To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.
  • Don’t take shortcuts across vacant lots.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team