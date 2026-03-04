Dust advisory issued for Clark County as gusts up to 45 mph expected

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday, March 5, is going to be a blustery day in the valley, and that could cause issues for some.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 1 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Coming from the northwest, sustained wind speeds are expected to be around 20-30 mph, with gusts of up to 45 mph in some areas in the forecast.

Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.

Dangerous crosswinds will exist along Highway 95 through Indian Springs, according to NWS.

As a result, Clark County's Division of Air Quality has issued a dust advisory for Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Under windy conditions, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible.

Clark County

The forecast pollen levels have climbed to the "high" category as well, and will remain elevated for the next month as trees continue to bloom across the valley.

Ash, juniper, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, and keeping windows closed (especially when it's windy) is advised.

WATCH | Weather forecaster Guy Tannenbaum breaks down what the valley can expect, weather-wise, on Thursday:

Wind and dust advisories issued for March 5

Tips to limit exposure to dust include:

