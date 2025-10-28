Good Morning, Las Vegas: What the state is doing to help SNAP recipients, locals eye Hurricane Melissa

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas. Federal workers are going without pay and SNAP benefits will not go out on Nov. 1. We're looking at what our community is doing to help the thousands affected by the federal government shutdown.

We also spoke to a man here is Las Vegas who is watching what Hurricane Melissa does as it hits Jamaica, where his family still is.

But first, Justin Bruce as a look at the breezy and chilly morning many of us are waking up to this Tuesday:

Chilly Breezes Early

How the state plans to help those who aren't receiving their SNAP benefits come Nov. 1

This week, federal food assistance programs like SNAP are set to run out of funding. They're a lifeline for nearly 42 million Americans.

The USDA announced Monday that no SNAP benefits will be issued come Nov. 1. This will affect nearly 500,000 Southern Nevadans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Gov. Joe Lombardo said in a statement Friday that he'd expand support for food banks and community partners that have SNAP beneficiaries.

Anyssa Bohanan has more on how the state is planning to assist those in our valley who rely on those resources.

Safety improvements coming to Spring Mountain corridor

A major safety enhancement is underway in a busy part of the Spring Mountain corridor.

Construction has started on a new crosswalk connecting Chinatown Plaza and Shanghai Plaza. Clark County officials tell us the new crosswalk will feature flashing beacons, a ruby red pedestrian signal pole and cameras.

Drivers can expect lane restrictions, sidewalk detours and limited driveway access while the work is underway.

Crews will be out in the area Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.. The project is expected to be complete in about a month.

Vegas restaurant owner worries for family as Hurricane Melissa nears Jamaica

The National Hurricane Center is warning of the potential for "total structural failure." Jamaica's prime minister told reporters he doesn't believe any of the region's infrastructure is capable of withstanding a Category 5 storm.

Here in Las Vegas, a local Caribbean restaurant owner tells us he is watching all of these updates with worry as Hurricane Melissa barrels toward his homeland.

O'Niel Smith owns House of Dutch Pot located near Flamingo and Durango. He was born and raised in Jamaica and tells us many of his family members still live on the island.

WATCH: Jhovani Carrillo talks to restaurant owner about concerns for family in Jamaica