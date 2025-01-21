Good Morning, Las Vegas: We're seeing the lowest temperatures in over three years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

Temperatures have fallen to the mid-and-upper 20s in Las Vegas, which is the coldest we've been since January 2, 2022.

Officially at the airport it's dipped to 29° but 28° is on the table. Many south valley neighborhoods (Mountain's Edge, Southern Highlands, West Henderson) are in the mid-20s.

Highs are stuck near 50° today because of the cold start, despite full sunshine. Winds will be light today, at 5 mph, a big change from Monday's near-40 mph gusts.

Coldest Start in Years

If your daily drive takes you along I-15 and you use Dean Martin Drive, you've probably noticed the changes from the I-15/Tropicana interchange project. We told you last week about the opening of Joey Bishop Drive, an improvement NDOT made to help traffic flow more smoothly.

Left in the cold: Ongoing maintenance issues at Las Vegas apartment complex raise concerns

The Evoq apartments in Las Vegas boast luxury and modern living, but behind closed doors, residents tell a much different story.

At least five residents contacted Channel 13 on Monday and shared their frustrations, claiming they had no hot water, power, or heat.

Deadline looms for Real ID: What Nevada residents need to know

If you haven’t upgraded your driver’s license or ID to a Real ID yet, time is running out.

Starting May 7, 2025, Nevada residents will need a Real ID to board domestic flights or access secure federal facilities such as courthouses or military bases.

ICYMI: What Las Vegas locals and tourists hope happens to Circus Circus now that it's for sale

More change is coming to the north end of the Strip soon.

After opening its doors 57 years ago, the Circus Circus Hotel & Casino is now up for sale. Locals and tourists alike shared their fond memories of the iconic resort with Channel 13.