What Las Vegas locals and tourists hope happens to Circus Circus now that it's for sale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More change is coming to the north end of the Strip soon.

After opening its doors 57 years ago, the Circus Circus Hotel & Casino is now up for sale. Locals and tourists alike shared their fond memories of the iconic resort with Channel 13.

Everyone who spoke with me on Monday said they want change and for Circus Circus to become more modernized. They all want this iconic kid-friendly hotel to stay.

“I really like the fact that there’s a kids hotel here," said Ania Ramirez, a 17-year-old who visited Circus Circus this weekend.

“It would be nice to see some renovations on the inside and the outside and just make it a more friendly place overall," said Jayce Wintheiser, who stayed at Circus Circus when he was 10-years-old.

“Well I certainly hope they upgrade things and put a bunch of money into it because it’s a fun place but it’s very dated," said Barbara Jean, who is staying at Circus Circus.

While these current and former guests all have great memories of Circus Circus, they think it's outdated.

Wintheiser told me about when he came here as a kid.

“Just running around doing all the different things, you know making my mom worry cause we’d run off," Wintheiser said.

Circus Circus opened its doors in 1968. Shortly after an RV park and several hotel towers were built on the property, then in 1993 Adventuredome opened. The indoor amusement park expanded from just four rides to 25 rides and attractions.

Along with Adventuredome, the Carnival Midway and acrobatic shows attracted families for decades.

UNLV Department of History Chair Michael Green told me it's a piece of Las Vegas history.

“I think Circus Circus matters," Green said.

Changes could come soon.

Casino mogul Phil Ruffin, who also owns Treasure Island and half of the Trump International Hotel, told Forbes over the weekend he plans to sell the 102 acre lot which Circus Circus is built on.

In the article with Forbes, he claims he could get $5 billion for the property.

Ruffin told Forbes he purchased the land in 2019 for $825 million specifically for its expected increased value in the future.

While there's no indication of what the future holds for Circus Circus, the expansion of the north end of the Strip, with new casinos like Resorts World and Fontainebleau, and a possible new sports arena and resort, it could change the dynamic of the area.

“I could imagine someone saying let’s just tear this down and do something amazing," Green said.

Ramirez said she'd like to enjoy Circus Circus in the years to come.

"I mean I really hope it sticks around," Ramirez said.

Several people told me they hope the new owners have the people's best interest in mind, making sure families still have a place to enjoy the Strip together.

