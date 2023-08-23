Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Circus Circus Resort's Adventuredome celebrates 30 years of family-friendly fun

Channel 13's Shakeria Hawkins faces her fears and takes us down memory lane as Circus Circus Resort's Adventuredome celebrates its 30th anniversary.
Circus Circus Adventuredome 30th Anniversary
Posted at 2:04 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 17:04:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Circus Circus Resort's Adventuredome celebrated its 30th anniversary on Wednesday with a special discount on wristbands for guests.

From its inception on August 23, 1993, the Adventuredome has blazed a trail for family-friendly rides on the Las Vegas strip.

Originally known as Grand Slam Canyon, the park opened its doors with just four rides. Over the years, it has evolved into a playground of adventure, with its most iconic attraction being the Canyon Blaster roller coaster.

The Adventuredome temporarily closed its doors just a year after its opening to cater to the demand of its enthusiastic guests. This eventually led to the indoor park seeing a steady trend of expansion that saw one to two new rides being added every year.

The park sees over a million visitors annually. In the last three years alone, the park has introduced five new rides to elevate the guest experience with a diverse collection of 25 rides spanning across five acres.

“It really fun for us, we’ve been here now for 30 years. We have been able to provide family-friendly rides for everybody,” said Senior Vice President of Operations Shana Gerety. "Whether you're a little kid or a grown-up adult, it doesn't matter. There is a little bit of something here for everybody."

To celebrate to milestone anniversary, Circus Circus is offering special $30 wristbands throughout the weekend, granting unlimited access to the park's rides.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH