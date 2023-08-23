Circus Circus Resort's Adventuredome celebrates 30 years of family-friendly fun

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Circus Circus Resort's Adventuredome celebrated its 30th anniversary on Wednesday with a special discount on wristbands for guests.

From its inception on August 23, 1993, the Adventuredome has blazed a trail for family-friendly rides on the Las Vegas strip.

Originally known as Grand Slam Canyon, the park opened its doors with just four rides. Over the years, it has evolved into a playground of adventure, with its most iconic attraction being the Canyon Blaster roller coaster.

The Adventuredome temporarily closed its doors just a year after its opening to cater to the demand of its enthusiastic guests. This eventually led to the indoor park seeing a steady trend of expansion that saw one to two new rides being added every year.

The park sees over a million visitors annually. In the last three years alone, the park has introduced five new rides to elevate the guest experience with a diverse collection of 25 rides spanning across five acres.

“It really fun for us, we’ve been here now for 30 years. We have been able to provide family-friendly rides for everybody,” said Senior Vice President of Operations Shana Gerety. "Whether you're a little kid or a grown-up adult, it doesn't matter. There is a little bit of something here for everybody."

To celebrate to milestone anniversary, Circus Circus is offering special $30 wristbands throughout the weekend, granting unlimited access to the park's rides.