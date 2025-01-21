Deadline looms for Real ID: What Nevada residents need to know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you haven’t upgraded your driver’s license or ID to a Real ID yet, time is running out.

Starting May 7, 2025, Nevada residents will need a Real ID to board domestic flights or access secure federal facilities such as courthouses or military bases.

The Real ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, sets new security standards for driver’s licenses and ID cards. While implementation has faced numerous delays, the May deadline is expected to stick this time.

For many Las Vegans, that means a trip to the DMV.

Why Get a Real ID?

The Real ID may look like any other driver’s license, but the gold star in the corner makes all the difference. For residents like Robert DiBattista, it ensures smoother travel.

“I had it from the beginning, so I’m just happy that I don’t have to worry about it,” DiBattista said.

He explained that having a Real ID means he doesn’t need to carry additional documents like a passport for domestic flights.

“I know people who don’t have it, and they have to make sure they carry their passport. In my case, I just go straight through,” he added.

How Much Does It Cost?

The cost of a new Real ID is comparable to a standard driver’s license at $41.25. If you’re upgrading your existing license or ID to a Real ID, the fee is $8.25 for a driver’s license and $7.25 for an ID. Seniors aged 65 and older pay $17.25 for a Real ID issuance or renewal.

With 6.1 million licensed drivers and ID holders in Nevada, only 2.1 million have made the switch to a Real ID, leaving over 4 million residents without one.

How to Get a Real ID

If you don’t have a Real ID yet, the process is simple but must be done in person. You’ll need to bring the following documents to the DMV:



A certified copy of your birth certificate or a valid passport

Proof of Social Security

Two proofs of Nevada residency

Hailey Foster, a DMV spokesperson, highlighted the convenience of having a Real ID.

“The benefit of it is carrying fewer documents with you if you do want to fly," she said.

No Real ID? Don’t Panic

If you don’t have a Real ID by the May 7 deadline, a valid U.S. passport or other TSA-approved ID can still get you through airport security. Additionally, officials have hinted at a phased enforcement period, which may allow travelers without Real IDs to board flights with a warning notice.

Foster says the DMV is prepared for the demand, but applying early is the best approach.

“Even if it’s May 8th and you don’t have it, you can still make an appointment whenever to come in,” she said.

Don’t Wait Until the Last Minute

To prepare for the upcoming changes, click here for an interactive checklist and detailed information on required documents.

The deadline is fast approaching. Don’t delay, May 7, 2025, is just around the corner.