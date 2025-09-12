Good Morning, Las Vegas: Vigil for Kirk planned, Lombardo to give cyberattack update

KTNV — We are expecting another update on the recovery efforts from the state cyberattack. We are also following a vigil planned by local college students after the shooting death of Charlie Kirk.

In just a few hours, we're expecting another update on the recovery efforts from the state cyberattack. It hit more than two weeks ago, and some services remain offline, though Gov. Joe Lombardo said the state is well ahead of schedule when it comes to recovery.

We plan to stream the governor's press conference on our website at 10:30 a.m.

Jhovani Carillo spoke to locals about their experiences at a recently reopened DMV earlier this week.

Ahead this morning: UNLV student groups plan vigil after assassination of Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk's death is drawing reaction here in Las Vegas, especially among college students. Several groups at UNLV are planning a vigil starting at 7 a.m. Students on campus said Kirk's assassination has sparked a difficult conversation about politics, safety, and whether people feel free to share their views.

Updates announced to CCSD's cell phone policy

Changes are coming to the cell phone policy at CCSD. The biggest change happened last year when the district rolled out signal-blocking pouches, preventing students from using them during instructional time. Now, trustees have rolled out five times that students can use them in the classroom.

During an emergency or crisis To manage their personal health as prescribed by a doctor A teacher allows it for instruction purposes. If it's part of a student's Individualized Education Program, or IEP With the approval of the principal

Dry conditions in Southern Nevada over the next 7 days. Mostly clear with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s overnight. Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s on Friday and Saturday with lighter winds as well. A little warmer on Sunday as the area of low pressure moves off to the east.

We are seeing police activity on 95 northbound in the area of Charleston, blocking a few lanes, so be aware if that area is part of your morning drive and allow extra time to get where you are going.