UNLV student groups plan vigil after assassination of Charlie Kirk

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is prompting reflection and response at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Student groups are planning a vigil and say the event will focus on rejecting political violence.

The Nevada Youth Coalition and the Nevada College Republicans will host a vigil on Friday at 7 a.m. in the Student Union courtyard. Organizers say the gathering is open to all students and community members.

Students on campus expressed a mix of emotions, including shock and concern about what the killing means for free speech and political expression.

“He should not have died for it. If we accept that as truth, then our idea of what a democracy is fundamentally broken,” said Quinn Haro, a UNLV student.

“If we have this constant attack of political violence toward people and individuals, what’s going to happen is people are going to be afraid to speak their mind,” said Jacob Kessler, another student.

Other students described the shooting in more personal terms.

“It’s just sad to see somebody go out like that,” said Damien Houston. “Two daughters and a wife… how could you do that to somebody? You shouldn’t be fearful just because of what you believe.”

UNLV Interim President Chris Heavey released a statement Wednesday calling the assassination “abhorrent in every way.” He emphasized that campuses must remain places where ideas can be exchanged freely and without fear.

“Today’s tragedy could have long-term consequences for everyone wanting to engage in a peaceful and vigorous debate on college campuses,” Heavey wrote. “Let us all join together in doing everything possible to denounce violence and protect free speech and debate. It is the bedrock of our democracy.”

For many students, Kirk’s death has raised questions that go beyond his politics. They describe it as part of a wider concern about whether people feel safe sharing their views in today’s climate.

“Another act of political violence in this country still shakes me,” Haro said.

The vigil is expected to draw participants from across the political spectrum, with organizers emphasizing unity against violence rather than political affiliation.