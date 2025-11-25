Good Morning, Las Vegas: Two cases we've been following closely head to court today

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

Two major cases that Channel 13 has been following are set to be heard in court today.

We are also looking at how the holiday travel trends are shaping up this year in the wake of the historic government shutdown.

But first, Justin Bruce has a look at how much we can expect to warm up after a chilly start to the morning.

Quiet Through Thanksgiving, Sunday Showers Possible

Following up: Henderson Councilwoman Carrie Cox to appear in court hours after formal censure

This morning, Henderson City Councilwoman Carrie Cox is expected to enter a plea in District Court. She faces both felony and gross misdemeanor charges.

The case follows a 10-month police investigation that uncovered allegations of misconduct, including unauthorized access to confidential information, running an unlicensed daycare from her home, and interfering in a police Internal Affairs matter.

She's also accused of secretly recording the private conversation of fellow Councilwoman Monica Larson and spreading false rumors about Mayor Michelle Romero.

Monday night, the Henderson City Council voted unanimously to censure Cox amid those misconduct allegations.

Jhovani Carillo explains what this censure does:

Henderson City Council censures Councilwoman Carrie Cox in unanimous vote

Happening today: Suspect in fatal 12-car crash expected in court to set bail

The teenager accused of causing a crash that involved 11 other cars and killed two people is expected back in court today.

The trial was continued for Jose Gutierrez at his appearance last Friday.

Guy Tannenbaum reports on Friday's court appearance

Suspect in Fatal 12-car Crash Makes First Court Appearance Facing Murder Charges

Looking ahead: AAA predicts one of busiest Thanksgiving travel rushes in decades

Millions of people are preparing for one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The FAA is projecting more than 52,000 flights scheduled today alone. Officials say they're ready when it comes to air-traffic control staffing, as airports rebound from the government shut down.

AAA also projects a record-breaking 81.8 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving.

Shellye Legget asks locals about their holiday travel plans and how they are preparing for Thanksgiving traffic: