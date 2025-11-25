LAS VEGAS, NV — Thanksgiving travel is ramping up, and AAA says this year could bring one of the busiest holiday rushes we've seen in decades.

As millions of people prepare for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, AAA projects 81.8 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving. At least 73 million will travel by car — nearly 90% of all Thanksgiving travelers.

WATCH | Preparing to travel in Thanksgiving traffic

AAA predicts one of busiest Thanksgiving travel rushes in decades

"Due to the impact of the airline industry this year, AAA is expecting more folks to opt to take a road trip to get to their Thanksgiving destination," said Doug Johnson with AAA Mountain West Group.

KTNV

Reyes Martinez and his family spent the weekend in Las Vegas at a youth baseball tournament. He says they're about to hit the road back to California, hoping to beat the holiday rush.

"Yeah, we're getting ready because, uh, well, we want to beat the traffic," Martinez said. "We know everybody's gonna be traveling and just trying to get ahead."

Travis Klundt and his wife have a 7-hour drive back to Idaho. He says he'd rather be safe than sorry on his way back.

"Well, you don't want to leave during rush hour, and you don't want to get there during rush hour, so you just either go early or go later," Klundt said.

AAA is urging safety first and says the earlier you leave, the better.



Gas Up! Fill up your gas tank the night before and eliminate one piece of unnecessary morning-of stress.

Ensure your vehicle is road ready. Check your battery, tire pressure and window wipers. Receive a vehicle inspection at a trusted auto repair center for a vehicle before hitting the road to avoid a breakdown.

If you drink, do not drive. Have a plan in place before Thanksgiving, and use a ride share, designate a sober driver, or take public transit to ensure everyone’s safety. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2019 to 2023, the death toll in drunk-driving crashes during Thanksgiving festivities was 868 (more than one-third (35%) of all fatalities in traffic crashes during that holiday period.)

Be a courteous driver. Remember to slow down and move over for emergency responders and other stopped vehicles on the roadside so everyone gets home safe.

"AAA is predicting that Tuesday, Wednesday, and then the Sunday after Thanksgiving to be the busiest days of the holiday for travel," Johnson said. "It's also best to leave your home, uh, before 10:00 a.m. that way you can avoid most traffic in most metro areas."

Martinez advises fellow travelers to plan ahead.

"Just take your time, you know, uh, in advance, you know, to try to avoid, you know, uh, the congestion and all that, and, you know, just drive safe, you know, slow down and keep your distances," Martinez said.

Klundt echoes that sentiment about prioritizing safety over speed.

"I stay awake. I pay attention. Everybody's driving. I don't worry about who's where, trying to get first in line or last in line. I just want to make it there safe," Klundt said.

AAA says whether you're going or coming, remember it's not a race. The goal is to make it from point A to point B safely.